InaugurationDay : Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Sworn In To Take Over US Leadership

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been sworn in as the President of the United States and the Vice-President respectively.

The two were sworn in at Capitol Hill in a ceremony attended by former Presidents including Bill Clinton (42nd), George W. Bush (43rd) and Barrack Obama (44th).

The 45th President, who is the outgoing Donald Trump, did not attend the ceremony after holding that he won the November 3, 2020. However, Trump’s Vice-President Mike Pence attended the ceremony.

Biden and Harris, of the Democratic Party won by 306 college votes while Trump from the Republican Party got 232 college votes.

In his inaugural address, President Biden said that America’s democracy had been under trial (during the transfer of power), but proved resilient, asking Americans “to start afresh”.

“We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” he said.

He promised to be a President for all, and urged the citizens “to end the uncivil war”.

“I promise you I will fight as hard for those who did not support me as for those who did,” said Biden.

“Disagreements must not lead to disunion. We are defined the common objects our love as Americans: liberty, respect, honour, dignity and truth. Yes, the truth. We must end this uncivil war,” he added.

The new president said the US must take on white supremacy and racism, saying that “the dream of justice for all will be deferred no longer.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.Today we celebrate the triumph, not of a candidate, but of a cause. The cause of democracy,” said Biden.

President Biden appealed to US history, saying America’s story is one of “constant struggle” between ideals and reality.

He said Kamala Harris becoming Vice-President is proof that progress is part of the fabric of America.

“Don’t tell me things can’t change,” he said.

Earlier, Donald Trump left the White House for the final time in his tumultuous presidency.

The 45th President spoke in Maryland, thanking supporters and promising he “will be back in some form”.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu