Police Impostors Steal Ksh72 Million From G4S Personnel, StanChart ATM

Robbers masquerading to be police officers stole Ksh72 million from G4S personnel and an ATM belonging to Standard Chartered Bank.
According to Police Officers, part of the money was stolen while the G4S employees were transporting it in a van.
It is claimed that the G4S personnel had collected the money from their headquarters on Witu road when the incident took place.
They further noted that the money was being ferried to StanChart in Nairobi West.
The G4S employees left in two vehicles with men thought to be cash-in-transit officers escorting them.
Unfortunately, the officers turned out to be criminals upon reaching Nairobi West, where they demanded part of the money.
They later commanded the G4S personnel to hand them StanChart ATM password and withdrew more money.
It is revealed that the impersonators made away with 13 bags loaded with the Ksh 72 million.
Police officers have launched a manhunt for robbers.
