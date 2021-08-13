Imported Goods Worth Sh30 Million Recovered as DCI Detectives Nab 3

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three men involved in the theft of imported goods.

The three, identified as Joseph Njoroge (35), Mohamed Sheikh(34) and Josphat Gitau (37) stole goods from a trader, Khadija Abdi Mohamud while on Transit to South Sudan.

Goods worth Sh30 million were recovered during the operation in Ruiru, Kiambu County. They included motor vehicle tyres and other expensive electronic goods.

“On July 15, 2021, Khadija Abdi Mohamud imported goods that included motor vehicle tyres and electronic goods which were destined for South Sudan, where she supplies to local traders,” reads the tweet.

It adds, “The goods were received at the port of Mombasa, cleared and were on their way to their destination before they were diverted to Ruiru. After the merchandise failed to arrive at its intended destination within the stipulated period, Khadija filed a police report regarding its disappearance forcing detectives to swing into action.”

The trio are currently in custody waiting to be arraigned.

