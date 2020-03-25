Importation Of Second Hand Clothes Suspended Amid Covid-19 Menace

The government has effective immediately suspended the importation of second-hand clothes popularly known as “Mitumba” amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, the move aims to safeguard the health of Kenyans.

In a statement, the Ministry additionally stated that the decision to stop the importation of second-hand clothes is aimed to promote local textile industries in the wake of COVID-19.

Currently, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country tally to 25, with more people put on quarantine.

During a press conference on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the new 9 cases included seven Kenyan nationals and two foreigners. The cases were reported to have spread out in four counties namely Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale.

“Of the seven Kenyans, three contacted the virus from close contacts of previously confirmed cases, ” said Kagwe.

According to Kagwe, the new patients have been isolated in government facilities and are being monitored by the medical personnel together with other patients who previously tested positive for the virus.

This comes a day after a consignment of 6 million face masks belonging to the German Army reportedly disappeared at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

News weekly Der Spiegel reported that the consignment disappeared towards the end of last week with German spokesperson stating that it was not clear why the masks that meet the FFP2 standard for protection against particles and aerosols, were transiting via Kenya.

The government, however, denied the allegations and is probing the matter.

