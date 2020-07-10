IMAX 20th Century Refutes Auctioning Claims Over Rent Arrears

IMAX 20th Century (Anga Imax Cinema) in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) has refuted claims of being auctioned over rent arrears.

This was after a notice was placed in the local dailies by Ideal Auctioneers saying that the hammer for the famous IMAX 20th Century theatre will fall on Wednesday, July 15, at 11 am.

In recent development, the theatre owners have barred the landlord from placing an auction notice yet they are still negotiating.

Further, the theatre owners state that the amount being claimed by the landlord is disputed after accruing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is shocking that the landlord insists on closing us down and auctioning our property. The landlord holds a deposit in cash of twice the amount he seeks to recover at the auction,” read the statement in part.

The notice published in the dailies indicated that the sale would include a huge assortment of movie theatre equipment such as retractable seats, projectors, TV sets, Power back-up units, roof and wall-mounted speakers, fridges, glass top tables, chairs, alcoholic and soft drinks, lounge seats, freezers, ice cube makers, cookers and many others.

“Under instructions received from our client, we shall sell by public auction the undermentioned goods on Wednesday 15th July, 2020 at 20th Century Plaza, Nairobi CBD at 11 am,” announced the auctioneers.

The goods are to be sold in one lot, meaning they will be sold in bulk to one buyer with a refundable deposit of Sh100,000 to be paid for one obtain a bidding number.