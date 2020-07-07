IMAX 20th Century Being Auctioned Over Rent Arrears

IMAX 20th Century (Anga Imax Cinema) in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) has been put up for sale over rent arrears.

In a notice placed on the local dailies by Ideal Auctioneers, the auctioneer said that the hammer for the famous IMAX 20th Century theatre will fall on Wednesday July 15, at 11am.

“Under instructions received from our client, we shall sell by public auction the undermentioned goods on Wednesday 15th July, 2020 at 20th Century Plaza, Nairobi CBD at 11am,” announced the auctioneers.

The sale, according to the auctioneers, will include a huge assortment of movie theatre equipment such as retractable seats, projectors, TV sets, Power back-up units, roof and wall mounted speakers.

Also on sale will include fridges, glass top tables, chairs, alcoholic and soft drinks, lounge seats, freezers, ice cube makers, cookers and many others.

The goods will be sold in one lot, meaning they will be sold in bulk to one buyer.

A refundable deposit of Ksh100,000 shall be paid for one obtain a bidding number.

The famous movie theatre is run by Arfa Afra Ltd.

The IMAX 20th Century has been experiencing reduced profitability due to stiff competition from other cinema theatres in the city such as Nairobi Cinema, Kenya Cinema, Shan Cinema, Odeon and Liberty.

Also, the theatre has been closed since March, when the first case of Covid-19 was announced in the country.

IMAX 20th Century was relaunched in 2012 following the change of name from 20th Century Fox Cinema. It can accommodate 255 people seated at a go.

The theatre was the second commercial screen for IMAX in Africa, after Morocco. To accomodate the changes, the usual screen and sitting space was expanded into the massive hall that previously housed two screens.

Also, the theatre had to have its roof elevated, the incline of the seats steepened and its screen widened to almost double the size of an ordinary theatre screen. A 17×9 metre screen would take up approximately thirteen 51inch plasma screens to fill its face.