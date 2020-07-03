Images Of Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Z Flip 5G Leak

Images believed to be of Samsung’s latest 5G mobile device have surfaced online, according to The Verge. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G photos, first featured by China’s TENAA certification centre, confirm certain key designs specs as well as a new silver colour scheme.

The images indicate that the foldable device is likely powered by the Snapdragon 865+ as opposed to the Snapdragon 855+ which was fitted to the original LTE Z Flip.

“There’s still 8GB of RAM, but the batteries are listed with capacities of 2,500mAh and 704mAh, compared to the total capacity of 3,300mAh the phone had previously,” writes The Verge.

According to MySmartPrice, the 5G device’s camera setup could instead sport a 10mp ultrawide lens rather than the 12mp lens on the LTE device.

There are already rumours that the official product launch is quite near as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is already FCC certified.

In February 2020, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip- its next-generation foldable device. The specs included a compact shape, exterior notification panel and an impressive foldable screen display- something that the 5G version is likely to emulate.

The Galaxy Z Flip is engineered with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass, featuring a 6.7-inch display with 2,636 x 1,080 resolution and a 1.06-inch 300 x 116 notification panel on the front.

Internally the device is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor and comes with a standard 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 3,300mAh battery.

