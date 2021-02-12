I’m The Only One Who Can Continue Uhuru’s Development Legacy-DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has stated that he is the only one fit to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta once he retires.

According to Ruto, he is in the best place to continue President Uhuru’s development legacy adding that Kenya’s current biggest problem is poor planning and not tribalism.

“Those who are now ridding on 2022 endorsements, where were they in 2012? When we needed them they turned their backs on us and said we have a case at the ICC. Now they come from nowhere to seek endorsements,” Ruto said while speaking at fundraising for boda bodas in Kiambaa.

He added, “After this referendum, we should then embark on our development agenda. Let us not allow ourselves to be bought cheaply and be used to create divisions and tribalism.”

Earlier today, the Head of State while speaking in Uthiru dared the DP to resign instead of criticizing the government from within.

Accusing Ruto and his Tangatanga allies of doublespeak, the Head of State wondered why one would take credit for projects done by the government and at the same accuse it of “failure”.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand, he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” President Kenyatta, who demanded respect, said while addressing Uthiru residents after commissioning a health center put up by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

On Wednesday, in what seemed like he was referencing his Deputy, Uhuru said he would not hand over power to thieves.

The country’s first in command said that he is working towards ensuring that the country is left in safe hands and not in the care of those seeking to enrich themselves.

“I intend to ensure that those who will take over power will not exploit and steal from Kenyans. I want the next government to foster unity among our people not to divide them,” he told a cheering crowd.

The “thief” comment quickly threw social media in a buzz with some netizens wondering why a section of social media users took offense yet the president did not drop names.

