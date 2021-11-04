“I’m Supporting the Child but not Acting as the Father” Eric Omondi Says on Child Support Saga With Maribe

Former TV girl Jacque Maribe has continuously declined to ascertain the paternity of 7-year-old son, comedian Eric Omondi has said.

Speaking to The Audit, the self-proclaimed President of comedy said he has asked Maribe for a DNA Test for the last couple of years.

Every time he asks for the test, Eric told Robert Alai, Maribe gets angry and will sometimes go without talking to him for months.

According to the comedy genius, he would gladly take responsibility for the child if the test confirmed that he was indeed the father.

For now, he said, he is supporting the child but is not there for the child as a father should.

“I want a child. I’m almost turning 40, I would love to have my own child,” said the funnyman.

On the Eve Mungai interview that has since gone viral, Eric said he called Maribe to help calm the situation.

“That was the longest phone call. I regret it,” he said, adding that he did not expect Maribe to say the things that she did.

During the said interview, the former Citizen TV news anchor questioned the comedian about paying school fees for their son.

An uncomfortable Eric could not answer the queries posed by the alleged mother of his child.

Asked about Maribe’s sister, Cate Maribe, and what she has to do with the paternity test story, Eric said he has since warned her about interfering.

“Cate doesn’t know anything. She texted me about dragging her sister (Jacque) in my clout chasing… I have warned her about interfering,” said Eric.

He added that should she not refrain from talking about him, he would leak messages between him and Maribe from years back.

In his Instagram post that went viral, Eric noted that he and Maribe used protection when they had carnal knowledge, something he still stands by.

“I used protection with Jacque. She was having unprotected sex with her boyfriend so chances are higher that he could be the father,” the comedian added.

In his post, he had stated that Maribe was at the time dating news reporter, Sam Ogina.

The funnyman also complained that the comment by Maribe claiming that he was a deadbeat dad almost ruined his career spanning 14 years.

“Cooperates started panicking. I have been advised to handle this matter privately but men are suffering because women are too strong. We need a balance,” he added.

