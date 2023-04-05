I’m Still Intimidated by the Judiciary – DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says he is yet to recover from the arrest and prosecution by the previous administration.

Speaking at the 3rd regional symposium on greening judiciaries in Africa, Gachagua averred that he is still intimidated by the judiciary.

“I must say that appearing before many chief justices and judges is rather intimidating. In my earlier life, before the people of Kenya decided to bring me to this side of the divide, I was a constant visitor before you in not-very-pleasant circumstances,” he said.

“Anytime you invite me I am a bit hesitant because appearing before you in different circumstances. But we are healing slowly and this continuously appearing before you completes that healing.”

Last year, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) sought to withdraw a Sh7.4 billion fraud case against DP Gachagua and nine others. The request was granted in November 2022.

The court criticized the DPP in its decision for charging the former Mathira MP and his co-accused without thoroughly investigating the matter.

“How come DPP seemed to have acted and preferred charges based on inconclusive investigations? One cannot be prompted to infer that he acted under pressure from his junior the DCIO,” the court ruled.

