I’m Still In Mathare MP Race – Bahati Says As He Accuses Sifuna, Shebesh Of Sabotage

Jubilee candidate for Mathare Parliamentary seat Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati has denied claims that he is out of the race.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Bahati said he was still in the race to unseat the incumbent Anthony Oluoch of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The crooner alleged that he was summoned for a meeting last week chaired by former Westlands MP Fred Gumo, CAS Rachel Shebesh and Reuben Ndolo among others, who informed him that he was leading in the polls and was the people’s favourite.

The aspiring politician claimed that he was asked to step aside in favour of Aluoch.

He further stated that after the meeting, he spoke to Shebesh in private. She apparently told him that she was leaning towards the incumbent’s side because she “cannot support a youth”.

As for ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna who announced Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s support for Oluoch, Bahati said he had been bribed.

The “Mtoto wa Mama” hitmaker” had earlier blasted the Nairobi senatorial aspirant for allegedly receiving Sh3 million bribe.

“@ediwnsifuna Ushalambishwa mita tatu na my loosing opponent to lie that I have stepped down and “you” will offer me a job in the AZIMIO government??? Unanipea Kazi Kama Nani..? Kaa mbali na siasa ya Mathare , FAGIA KWAKO AMA UTASHINDWA TENA KAMA 2017,” he tweeted.

@edwinsifuna Ushalambishwa mita tatu na my loosing opponent to lie that I have stepped down and “you” will offer me a job in the AZIMIO government??? Unanipea Kazi Kama Nani..? Kaa mbali na siasa ya Mathare , FAGIA KWAKO AMA UTASHINDWA TENA KAMA 2017 pic.twitter.com/mgZJcIJOwn — bahatikenya (@BahatiKenya) June 27, 2022

He asked Sifuna to steer clear of Mathare politics and allow the people to decide for themselves.

Bahati stated that as far as he is concerned, he only receives official communication from his party, Jubilee.

