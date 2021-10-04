I’m Self Taught – Capital FM’s Reggae DJ Ras Luigi Reveals

One Reggae Love disc jockey on Capital FM, DJ Ras Luigi is self-taught.

Speaking to The Audit, Ras whose real name is Milan Nanjero, revealed that he learnt how to deejay on his own with the help of available tools at home.

“I learnt how to deejay at home. I didn’t attend deejaying school,” he told Robert Alai, adding that he has evolved with the times but has stuck to playing “Roots” throughout his career spanning 17 years.

His journey began after he shared a mixtape with a fitness client who offered him a job on the spot.

“I gave the client a mixtape which he lost. I gave him another mixtape and after two days I got a call back at Capital FM,” he said.

Ras who also doubles up a fitness trainer, said he has been with Capital FM for 17 years now and when he started, it was the only radio station playing reggae music.

“Before Capital, I had tried working with other stations. Some were hostile because I was a reggae deejay,” he said but declined to mention the station that threw him out.

The disc jockey who is also a recording artist also stated that while music was his saving grace, martial arts too helped get him out of the streets.

“My karate trainer introduced me to marijuana,” he said, but stated that he has since quit smoking the drug which has been legalized in certain countries.

It was through karate, boxing and taekwondo that he stopped fighting on the streets and instead channeled his focus elsewhere.

“I used to be in a street fighting gang in Buruburu. We used to terrorise people in areas like Eastleigh,” he averred.

Now, Ras who does not professionally compete in boxing, trains with the Prison team.

Apart from music, fitness training and martial arts, Ras also supports street children in Parklands and a school in Kangemi.

Hamomi Children’s Centre supports at least 100 Primary school-going children and 50 others in secondary.

“The school is facing financial struggles after the sponsor pulled out during the pandemic,” he said.

Back to music, Ras has in the past performed alongside reggae legend Don Carlos.

The award-winning deejay has also rubbed shoulders with Luciano and, Morgan Heritage.

