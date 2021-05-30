I’m Safe, Raila Says After Chopper Crash

ODM leader Raila Odinga is safe after the chopper he was traveling in was involved in a minor accident.

Through a statement, the former Prime Minister has confirmed that the chopper that was dropping him at Kudho Primary School was involved in an accident but no fatalities were reported.

“The Helicopter, Bell 407, Registration 5Y-PSM had dropped Mr Odinga at Kudho Primary School in Gem when it attempted to lift off to create space for other planes. Unfortunately, it crashed. There were no fatalities as the pilot and four others who on board escaped with minor injuries,” reads the statement in part.

Raila thus successfully proceeded with all activities of meeting with President Uhuru as scheduled.

Earlier, President Uhuru Kenyatta arrived in Kisumu for a three-day working tour of the Nyanza Region during which he will visit several government projects.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and other government officials, was received by ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

Also on the President’s diary is a two-day State Visit by his Burundi counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye, and the 58th Madaraka Day Celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu County.

Speaking in Wagai market in Gem Constituency, Siaya county, President Kenyatta urged residents to come out (during the referendum) and support the Constitutional Amendment, which was termed illegal by the High Court.

“BBI is not helping Raila and his family. BBI is not helping Uhuru. It is for bringing justice for every Kenyan. And that is what I am pleading with you, please come out and support it. What is before us we will sort out. I am sure. If we have lawyers like Orengo, can we be defeated really?” he said.

