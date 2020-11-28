I’m Ready To Go Home – Sonko Says Over Impending Impeachment

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is not afraid of the outcome of an impeachment motion tabled in the County Assembly.

Minority Leader Michael Ogada has the backing of 82 other ward representatives who also want Sonko out over Sh37.2 billion county budget.

The county chief who was rendered a lame duck after he signed off four key county functions over to the National Government is facing four charges among them gross violation of the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, the embattled county boss said he does not need saving as there is life after politics.

“I’m ready to go home as I said before there’s life after politics. My father was not a politician,” Sonko said.

He added that he will not sign off on funds meant for the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) which he termed an “illegal” entity.

“I don’t need to be saved, I will stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill,” he said.

“I will not, I shall not and I’m not going to append my signature to give funds to an illegal entity.”

Ward representatives loyal to the governor have claimed that the recent impeachment motion was over Sonko’s refusal to refusal to assent to the bill on the Sh37.5 billion 2020-21 budget.

Those privy to the details say that the besieged governor’s ouster was the agenda during two meetings held at Raila Odinga’s offices in Capital Hill.

The meetings held on Monday and Tuesday were attended by house leadership.

MCAs seeking to remove the governor who is facing graft charges on Friday claimed their lives were in danger.

According to Minority Whip Peter Imwatok, MCAs were fearing for their lives after a message was passed revealing that five of them were targets.

“This morning, there was a message being given outside the county assembly that by the end of next week before the delivery of this motion, five MCAs will have met their father in heaven,” he claimed.

