I’m Not Competing With Uhuru – Ruto Says As He Responds To Resignation Calls

I am not in competition with Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

The DP spoke in Isiolo where he was leading a fundraiser for more than 70 churches.

According to the second in command, he and his boss (Uhuru) are not in a contest.

“I respect the president, he is in charge and takes all decisions,” the DP said as he noted that he will continue serving in his current position as is provided by the constitution.

The self proclaimed “hustler” also noted that he will stand by the Jubilee leader even though his roles have been assigned to others he did not mention.

This comes a day after the head of state urged those against the government to quit and avoid double speaking.

“On one hand he is saying the government has failed and on the other hand he is saying we as a government have done this and that development,” Uhuru said.

He added, “That is doublespeak, you can’t be speaking of the failures of a government where you serve while at the same time outlining what you refer to as we have achieved as a government. You better resign.”

In a quick rejoinder, Ruto who was in Wangige, Kiambu County told the electorate that he is best suited to take over and continue Uhuru’s legacy.

Taking on the opposition, Ruto told those asking about the “laptops and stadiums” to either work with the government or leave.

Raila has been castigating the DP for promises made by the Jubilee administration but are yet to be delivered, eight years on.

