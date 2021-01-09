I’m In Full Control Of Gov’t – Uhuru Says After Dismissing Kang’ata’s Letter On BBI

“I am in full control of this government,” President Uhuru Kenyatta declared on Saturday.

The head of state was speaking during ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s mother’s funeral where leaders urged him to crack the whip in his party.

Responding to the leaders, Uhuru said, “I know what I am doing.”

“Brother Atwoli na wewe Senator Malala, msione simba amenyeshewa mkafikiria ni paka… I’m in charge of this government and I’m in control of what we are doing…” he said.

On matters dynasties, the president told those tired of the “political dynasties” to seek change through the ballot as Kenya is a democratic state.

President Uhuru Kenyatta opens up about the future leadership of our nation, saying the next President of Kenya must be from other communities. The Kikuyus and Kalenjins have colonized our nation for a long time. In short Ruto will never be President pic.twitter.com/H1HOaWrkLH — Dennis Nyambane™ (@ItsNyambane) January 9, 2021

To the crowd’s excitement, Uhuru said it could be time for another tribe to govern.

In his address, he said two communities have led the country since independence.

“…kuna jamii mbili tu za Kenya ambazo zimetawala. Labda ni nafasi ya jamii nyingine kutawala…” the head of state added.

In the same breath, he dismissed a letter on the unpopularity of the BBI report. The infamous letter addressed to the president was authored by senate majority whip and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Also present was ODM leader Raila Odinga who chastised the wheelbarrow movement which is closely associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

“Mambo ya wheelbarrow haiwezi leta ukombozi katika taifa letu… Let’s come together as Kenyans and talk as Kenyans; That is what will deliver the dreams of our nation’s founding fathers,” he said.

Odinga while further dismissing the “hustler movement” said one has to come from somewhere to become someone. He gave the example of founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and first vice-president Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

They too, he said, were hustlers.

