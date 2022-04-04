I’m Done and Dusted with Him – Sarah Kabu Decries Troubled Marriage with Simon Kabu

They say marriage is not a bed of roses as each has its own share of challenges and rough patches.

All might not be well in Kenyan power couple Simon Kabu and wife Sarah Kabu’s marriage after the latter hinted at going their separate ways.

The Kabu’s are renowned through their international brand Bonfire Adventures which is a tour and travel company that has scaled through the international markets.

The two have never shied away from expressing their love for one another and have often advised young couples to stay together and build family wealth.

In a stance in 2017, social media was up in a frenzy after Simon gifted Sarah a brand new Range Rover for her birthday. Approximately Sh30 million was blown for the said birthday event.

Read: Kenyans Troll Sarah Kabu For Advising Kenyan Youth To Fundraise For Weddings

The couple has been living large, from traveling to exotic places, building and buying new homes and dining in the best restaurants.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu reveal that the two have gone their separate ways, with Sarah decrying a toxic marriage.

Apparently, Sarah through her Whatsapp status made a post saying she had called it quits in her marriage while accusing her estranged husband of keeping their children away from her.

“For those who may not understand am done and dusted with him and thus why he took off with my kids under the care of one of his bastards,” a screenshot quoted by Mpasho reads.

Read Also: Bonfire Adventures’ CEO Simon Kabu Accused Of Exploiting His Employees

She added, “…how can you be forced to be in a toxic marriage because we are couple goals and to protect our business and its dependents at the cost of my life? God have mercy on those kids, I seriously need help, my friends!”

This comes as very shocking considering Sarah is the self-proclaimed goat wives’ chairlady who has always advised women to stand by their husbands, through thick and thin, literally.

A trip through Sarah’s Instagram shows she has deleted most of their family pictures together and only has business-related posts. Her profile picture is also deleted.

On the other hand, Simon Kabu recently got back from a solo trip across the world and is enjoying life in the company of his kids.

They are however still following each other which might be all about the family business.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...