“I’m Backing DP Ruto For My Survival,” Isaac Mwaura Now Says

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has defended his move to join Tanga Tanga group of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

The Senator, who is on record accusing the DP of sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development agenda, recently joined him and his allies in Msambweni in Kwale County during the homecoming ceremony of new area Member of Parliament Feisal Badar, where he announced his support for the second in command’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Speaking to a local publication, the lawmaker explained his change of heart saying it’s all about political survival.

According to Mwaura, he made the decision after listening to the people at the grassroots, especially in Mt Kenya, who he claimed are supporting Ruto’s bid for the top seat next year.

“By the end of the day these things you do not do them because of anybody, you do them because of your own personal survival,” Mwaura told Nation.

“My ears are on the ground and the ground is supporting Ruto.”

By supporting Ruto, Mwaura said, he is honouring the Jubilee promise of giving President Kenyatta 10 years and picking Ruto to succeed him for another 10 years.

“We honoured him by what he deserved. As a Jubilee Party, we said Uhuru Kenyatta should serve his two terms and Mr Ruto for two terms. What I am doing is honouring my promise as a Jubilee party member,” added Mwaura.

But Mwaura’s move didn’t come as a surprise judging from his political history. Some say he might be looking for a soft landing in 2022 if Ruto is elected President.

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by President Kenyatta’s party in 2017 to represent Persons with Disabilities after he lost to Simon King’ara, the current MP for Ruiru in Kiambu County in nominations.

He had ditched ODM party in August 2016 ahead of the 2017 polls.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party had nominated him to the National Assembly in 2013 to represent Special Interest Groups.

“This is after extensive consultation with the people of Ruiru and as they say, all politics is local,” said Mwaura in his departure note then.

“I remain most grateful and honoured for the special consideration by my Party Leader to nominate me to represent special interests in Parliament and also having served in his office as Advisor on special interest groups.”

