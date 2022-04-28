I’m Alive, Super Agent Mino Raiola Clears Air

Super football agent Mino Raiola has come out to dispel widely circulated rumours of his death.

Several media outlets and journalists announced that the 54 year old had died after short illness making him a trending topic globally.

In a tweet he said: “Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate.”

Raiola represents such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Raiola was hospitalized in Milan back in January and underwent very delicate surgery but the nature of the illness was not revealed.

Reports said at the time the condition wasn’t life-threatening and that Raiola would begin a period of rehabilitation at home.

Forbes estimated last year that Raiola’s personal wealth was in the region of £62m.

It was reported that Raiola earned as much as £20million from the world record £89m sale of Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016.

