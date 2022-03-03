30 Illegal Migrants From Ethiopia Held At Buruburu Police Station Go On Hunger Strike

At least 30 Ethiopian nationals held in Nairobi for being in the country illegally are on a hunger strike, protesting against their continued detention.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the aliens detained at Buruburu Police station began the strike on Tuesday.

They are demanding a fast repatriation process as ordered by court recently.

Some of the foreigners are said to be too weak and sick because of going without food for many hours.

The individuals were busted at a house in Donholm area while waiting to be smuggled to South Africa.

Two suspects involved in the illegal business were arrested during the operation mounted by Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

They were later arraigned in court where the magistrate ordered their repatriation home.

The police say relevant officers in the Immigration office and the Ethiopian embassy in Nairobi have been served with the order and repatriation efforts are underway.

“Initially, there was a language barrier but we are now fine and solving it,” said Nairobi Deputy police boss James Mugera.

Hundreds of Ethiopian nationals have been arrested in the country in recent months as detectives intensify a crackdown on human trafficking.

A fortnight ago, 108 individuals of Ethiopian descent were seized in Kirigiti area, Kiambu County, by detectives from the Transnational and Organized Crime unit.

The operation followed intelligence reports filed at DCI Headquarters in Kiambu.

According to the DCI, the distraught victims aged between 13 to 35 were found crowded in one room as they waited to be smuggled to the Middle East in search of greener pastures.

Some of the aliens have been repatriated to Ethiopia following intervention by the country’s Mission in Nairobi.

