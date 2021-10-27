“I’ll Present Over 50 Witnesses when it’s my Turn”, MP Oscar Sudi Defends Self in Forgery Claims

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has issued a warning to media houses for “peddling lies” regarding his ongoing forgery case.

Through a post on Facebook, Sudi called on netizens to stop prosecuting his forgery case in the court of public opinion.

According to the vocal legislator, when it’s his turn, he will align over 50 witnesses who will put an end to the lies that have been peddled.

Sudi further hinted that he is being framed by the owners of the media houses and those that control the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

“I have seen busybodies prosecuting my case in the court of public opinion. Why can’t they wait for the court process to take its course?…. When it’s my turn I will align over 50 witnesses on my side. We all know who owns Nation Standard Digital, Citizen TV Kenya and The Star, Kenya and even know those who control the KNEC. They should stop peddling lies around my case. Yo pleli! Mjivinjari!” He wrote.

Sudi has been accused of forging his KCSE certificate as well as a Diploma in Business certificate from the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM).

Taking the stand on Wednesday, John Matsheshe, a former Head of Examinations at KIM told Anti Corruption Court Magistrate Felix Kombo that the legislator was never their student.

The court heard that the admission number captured on a copy of the certificate in possession of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) belonged to a woman who enrolled in the institution in 2005.

"The admission number NRB/20879 belongs to Scholastica Achieng Odhiambo of Diploma in Management of NGOs .The student was registered in 2005," said Matsheshe. Read Also: More Trouble for Sudi as Court Told MP's College Admission No. Belongs To a Woman Earlier, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) denied issuing him a secondary school certificate on Tuesday. KNEC Principal Examinations Secretary, Nabiki Ene Kashu told the court that Sudi did not register or sit for the KCSE exams in 2006 at Highway Secondary School in Nairobi as claimed. Kashu testified that the index number 401006/081 of year 2006 in the alleged forged KCSE certificate did not belong to Highway Secondary school but to Parklands Secondary School. The code, the court heard, belongs to one Obaje Bob Onyango, who was registered and sat the 2006 KCSE examinations at Parklands Secondary School. Sudi, who is serving a second term as MP, is facing nine counts of forgery and uttering a fake document. He is out of bond.

