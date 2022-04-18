I’ll Not Surrender – Miguna Answers CS Matiang’i Over Citizenship Row

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has dismissed calls from the government to reapply for his Kenyan citizenship insisting he has never lost it.

Yesterday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the Canada-based barrister will only be allowed into the country after filling out the requisite document.

The CS, in an interview with NTV’s Joe Ageyo, said Miguna lost his citizenship due to the requirements of the old constitution, which prohibited dual citizenship.

“You have to fill a piece of paper so that you regain your Kenyan passport or citizenship. There’s a judgment by the court on this matter which prescribed clearly how you regain your citizenship,” said Matiang’i.

"When the new constitution was enacted which provides for dual citizenship, a process on how to regain the citizenship was enacted in the act, you have to regain your citizenship if you lost it. Over 300,000 Kenyans have regained their citizenship, the process is as simple as filling a one-page document."

But responding to the CS on Monday, Miguna cited a ruling by High Court Judge Chacha Mwita indicating the lawyer has never lost his Kenyan citizenship.

“Stop relitigating Justice Chacha Mwita’s order in the media. On Dec. 14, 2018, the High Court held that Miguna Miguna never lost his Kenyan citizenship by birth. The Court of Appeal dismissed your appeal. Obey Court Orders,” the firebrand lawyer-cum politician fired back at Matiang’i in a tweet thread.

To @FredMatiangi and Despot Uhuru Kenyatta: Stop relitigating Justice Chacha Mwita's ORDER in the media. On Dec. 14, 2018, the High Court held that @MigunaMiguna NEVER LOST his Kenyan citizenship by birth. The Court of Appeal DISMISSED your appeal. OBEY Court Orders. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) April 18, 2022

He reiterated that he will continue fighting until he is granted unconditional entry back home.

“No matter how long it takes, I will make sure that you obey all court orders and you are brought to account for your contempt of court! Make no mistake about it: power is fleeting. In less than 4 months, you will face the full force of the law. That’s a guarantee,” he added.



“Fred Okengo Matiang’i and fellow impunity merchants have made the same incompetent argument about me before multiple High Court and Court of Appeal judges and lost. More than 15 valid court orders have directed them to unconditionally allow me entry in Kenya. I’ll not surrender.”

Miguna, who was deported to Canada in February 2018, has been unable to return home severally due to “red alerts” issued by Kenyan authorities.

He was forced out of the country after swearing in ODM leader Raila Odinga as the ‘people’s president’ following the disputed 2017 presidential polls.

