Ikuu Boys Students Storm out of School after Burning Four Dormitories

Students from Ikuu Boys High School in Tharaka Nithi County have stormed out of the school after setting four dormitories ablaze on Sunday night.

In videos shared on social media, the school went up in flames yesterday night with belonging burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Ikuu boys high school dormitories have gone down this morning. The cause of the fire could be the ongoing school moto program. pic.twitter.com/SMmeNUcm9K — Frenkie de Galgez (@Franxlink) December 13, 2021

The story is being updated:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...