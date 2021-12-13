in EDUCATION, NEWS

Ikuu Boys Students Storm out of School after Burning Four Dormitories

Ikuu Boys High School
Ikuu Boys High School (Image/Courtesy)

Students from Ikuu Boys High School in Tharaka Nithi County have stormed out of the school after setting four dormitories ablaze on Sunday night.

In videos shared on social media, the school went up in flames yesterday night with belonging burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The story is being updated:

