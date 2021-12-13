Ikuu Boys Students Storm out of School after Burning Four Dormitories

Students from Ikuu Boys High School in Tharaka Nithi County have stormed out of the school after setting four dormitories ablaze on Sunday night.

In videos shared on social media, the school went up in flames yesterday night with belonging burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

The fire comes just a few days after Maranda High School was closed indefinitely after a dormitory went up in flames.

Amid the pandemic, Education CS George Magoha banned the use of portable hand sanitizers in schools due to increased arson cases.

Magoha instructed teachers not to allow students to enter into schools with the small-bottle sanitizers. He urged teachers to check and confiscate the ones found.

“I want to tell teachers that they must not allow small-bottle sanitizers into schools. If any child has a portable sanitizer, it should be taken and kept and given when the child is leaving school,” Magoha retorted.

