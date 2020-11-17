Ignite Fitness Village Market Up for Auction Over Ksh150 Million Debt

Ignite Fitness Village Market has been put up for auction over a debt amounting to USD 1,495,464 (approximately Ksh150 million as per the current exchange rate).

The money is owed to Green Hills Investments Limited, according to documents exclusively in our possession.

The facility has severally been accused of mismanagement that has seen several customers leave, eating into its revenue.

The gym facility has two main branches in the city, one in the Village Market Mall and another one in WestGate, whose names have been tainted.

According to some users who have been into the two facilities, the management is the main reason customers have been leaving to seek gym services elsewhere, dealing a blow to its financial status.

Read: Nakumatt CEO Atul Shah Withdraws Case In Ksh2 Billion Auction Tussle

The fitness manager in the Westgate branch, a Mr Lameck, is said to have poor customer relations, sending away customers who come as friends to train together. The facility does not allow personal trainers from outside, and anytime you are suspected to be a personal trainer you are send away.

Here’s a complain by one client:-

In March this year, the management sent several staffers on unpaid leave following the outbreak of Covid-19, which has left under-staffed.

The management has 14 days to redeem themselves or be auctioned.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu