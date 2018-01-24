Igathe Was Misled By My Opponents – Governor Sonko

Governor Sonko has said Igathe was misled into resigning by his opponents . He said that the deputy governor should have spoke to the Jubilee leaders of seek divine intervention from Bishop Teresia.

He said that Polycarp Igathe’s resignation came about due to the pressure that the two were facing in the first 100 days.

Governor Sonko rubbished claims that they were in talks with the deputy governor saying that he had not been approached for dialogue.

He said that he should have sought other means of resolving the issues other than resigning.

The city boss alleged that the deputy governor regretted his resignation. he said that they are still in communication.

Governor Sonko alluded that the people who misled the deputy governor were trying to bully him and that he would be bullies as he only took voters from the president and the deputy president.

“My deputy was misled by two or three people, I am sure he is regretting…we still talk. And we know the people who misled him. I wont be bullied,I only take orders from the president and the deputy president.” Sonko said in an interview with Kameme Fm.

Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe resigned two weeks ago saying that he failed to gain the trust of governor Sonko.

