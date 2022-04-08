Polycarp Igathe, Tim Wanyonyi Confirmed as Azimio Candidates for Nairobi Gubernatorial Race

Polycarp Igathe and Tim Wanyonyi have been confirmed as Azimio la Umoja candidates for the Nairobi Gubernatorial race.

Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have intimated that Igathe will fly the Azimio flag as the governor while Timothy Wanyonyi will deputize him.

Further reports indicate that Igathe has already resigned from Equity Bank and the campaign posters for Nairobi’s top race are all ready for the big reveal and it is only a matter of time before the announcement is made.

Polycarp Igathe has resigned from Equity and is to be unveiled as the new Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, deputised by Wanyonyi — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) April 8, 2022

The other candidates from Jubilee and ODM have been asked to step down to give room to the aforementioned following consultations from Azimio la Umoja partners.

Notably, businessman and politician Richard Ngatia had last month submitted his nomination papers at the Jubilee headquarters in Pangani as an aspirant for Nairobi’s top race. Anne Kananu and Agnes Kagure were also seeking the Jubilee Party’s ticket for Nairobi governor.

On ODM’s side, however, Tim Wanyonyi was on the frontline having shown interest in the top seat. He ideally submitted his nomination papers to the ODM party for the same.

Yesterday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja announced that he will also be seeking to be Nairobi’s Governor under DP Ruto’s UDA party.

While many have been associating Sakaja with the Amani National Congress (ANC) party, the ‘Super’ Senator revealed he is a member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“I have never joined ANC. When I left Jubilee, I went straight to UDA,” Sakaja told the Star.

