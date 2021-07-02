IG Mutyambai Ordered to Produce Abducted Lamu Ambulance Driver Yasir Mahmoud

A Malindi court has ordered the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to produce missing Lamu ambulance driver Yasir Mahmoud Ahmed said to have been abducted by people believed to be State security agents in Mkunumbi on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road on June 19.

In orders issued by Malindi High Court Judge Reuben Nyakundi, the IG was ordered to produce Yasir by July 2.

The orders were issued following a petition filed by Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI), a human rights group based at the coast.

The activists, who believe Yasir was abducted by police officers, argued that the authorities are contravening his fundamental rights and freedoms.

They asked the court to order the authorities to produce the driver whether dead or alive.

Read: Chinese National Deng Kai Suspected of Money Laundering, Human Trafficking Detained

The case was certified as urgent and the petitioners directed to serve the orders to the respondents who include the Director of Public Prosecutions, Inspector General of Police, OCS Lamu police station and his Mpeketoni counterpart and officer in charge of DCI Lamu county.

“An order of Habeas Corpus is issued against the respondents to avail the applicant Yassir Hemed before the court on July 2, 2021,” the judge ordered.

The missing 43-year-old driver worked with the Lamu County government.

He is also a renowned contractor and an active businessman in Kiunga, near the border with Somalia.

Read Also: Abducted Kamukunji Businesswoman Hafsa was Lured with Watermelon Deal, Court Told

On the day Yasir was abducted, his family says, he had gone to Mpeketoni to visit his mother-in-law earlier that day and was on his way back to Lamu with his wife and son and a third individual in their vehicle.

They were allegedly blocked by a GK Land Cruiser at around 4.30pm.

Yasir’s wife Yumna Ali says the gunmen who abducted her husband were in a jungle uniform.

In a past interview, Yumna told Nation that the three gunmen in masks dragged her husband out of the vehicle and took him away without any explanation.

Read Also: Police Launch Investigations into Abduction of Nyeri Businessman Gerald Guandaru, Two Others

“We had to move our car and park it by the roadside before we boarded a passenger service vehicle and completed our journey to Lamu. Since then, I have not heard from my husband. His phone is off. We need help to trace him,” she said.

Since that day the family together with activists in the coast region have been looking for him in mortuaries, hospitals and police stations in vain.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia continues to deny claims that security officers were involved in the abduction.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu