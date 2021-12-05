IG Mutyambai’s Son Likely to Be Charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving

The son of Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai might soon face charges for an accident that occurred on Thursday.

David Mwenda was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of two motorcycle riders and injuries to a pedestrian.

According to reports, Mwendwa, who is likely to face charges of causing death by dangerous driving, run over the pedestrian before colliding with the motorcycle riders, killing them instantly.

The intoxicated Mwenda is said to have fled the scene alongside two femal colleagues who were with him in the Toyota Hilux truck he was driving.

A number of citizens suspected Foul Play after it emerged that there was no police report regarding the issue at Langata Police station, in whose jurisdiction the event should have been reported.

However, Nairobi County Traffic Commandant Joshua Omukata refuted claims of police cover-up, saying investigations must be conducted irrespective of Mwendwa’s relatives.

“Even if he is the son of the IG, the thing ahead of us is an accident. We are not investigating the son of the IG we are investigating the accident. It is not about other personalities,” he said.

The suspect is said to have presented himself at the Langata Police station on Friday evening, after news of the accident went round.

“At this point, investigations about the accident are at an advanced stage and in due course, our file will complete once we obtain crucial evidence regarding the accident before we submit the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice,” NPS said in an earlier statement.

Omukata said that medical tests will be conducted to confirm if he was drunk at the time of the accident. Meanwhile, the pedestrian is said to be recuperating in hospital.

