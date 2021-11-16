IG Mutyambai Weighs in On the Legality of Recording Police Officers

Every once in a while, videos of police officers in different situations go viral on social media. In most cases, the officers become hostile upon realising that they are being recorded.

However, the practice has helped tame some rogue police officers. The legality of recording the officers has long been debatable. During his “#EngagetheIG” session on Twitter on Tuesday, Inspector General shed more light on the matter after a Netizen posed the question.

“Hello Mr @IG_NPS , I’ve been wanting to ask this, is it wrong to record police officers who are either arresting or about to make an arrest? We’ve seen this in US and UK but in Kenya, they will always be inhuman in dealing with the recorder. Kindly clarify.” a Twitter user identified as @Politics2541 asked.

Read: Police Open Inquiry into Claim That Mukhisa Kituyi Assaulted Woman in May

The IG responded through his account saying “It’s not against the law to record objectively.#EngageTheIG.”

Its not against the law to record objectively.#EngageTheIG https://t.co/KHG0SqXROV — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) November 15, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsnbsp;

The response however seemed to confuse even more netizens as they sought to decipher what counts as objective or not. The session however ended without the IG offering any clarification on the matter.

Recording police officers in their line of duty has become common especially in countries such as the US. Last year, a recording of Police offers assaulting the late George Floyd helped to shed more light on his murder and bring the rogue officers to book.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...