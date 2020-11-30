IG Mutyambai Warns Rogue Boda Boda Riders Following Harassment of Motorist Incident

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has issued a warning against rogue boda boda riders following an incident where a motorist was assaulted.

Through a tweet with the details of the video, Mutyambai termed the incident unfortunate adding that officers had been deployed to capture all the riders that assaulted the motorist.

He further urged the victim to report to the nearest police station.

“This incident was unfortunate. No one is above the law. Harassment by bodaboda riders is not acceptable at all and my officers are hunting down the riders captured here physically assaulting the driver. I also urge the victim to report to the nearest police station,” he wrote.

In the video that has since gone viral, the motorist reportedly hit one of the boda boda riders hence his colleagues swung into action and beat him up.

The incident happened on Thika Road over the weekend.

On countless occasions, boda boda riders have been caught going against the law hence clashing with traffic police.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued a stern warning against the operators who did not comply with the COVID-19 directives as issued by the Ministry of Health.

Kagwe appealed to the officials in the Boda Boda sector to ensure that the operators wear masks and carry one passenger in each trip.

“We will not hesitate to take further strict measures to Boda Boda operators who fail to adhere to the directives issued. We will even confiscate the Boda Bodas until further notice,” said Kagwe.

