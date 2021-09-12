IG Mutyambai Warns Politicians Against Holding Rallies in Disturbed Laikipia Areas

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has warned politicians against holding rallies in troubled areas of Laikipia County.

In a statement to newsrooms through Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the IG said the areas are a no-go zone due to an ongoing security operation to flush out illegal herders and bandits.

“Attention of the National Police Service is drawn to plans by some members of the public to conduct rallies including meetings in areas designated as disturbed by the Kenya Gazette within Laikipia county.

“National Police Service wishes to remind the public that such designated areas are gazetted as disturbed areas with an ongoing multi-agency security operation. This shall remain in place until called off, ” the statement reads.

The areas include Laikipia Nature Conservancy and its environs.

Terming attempts to hold rallies in the areas as illegal and irresponsible, the IG stated that any contravention shall be met with the full force of the law.

The county was recently declared a security zone following bandit attacks that have left residents displaced and several police officers injured.

According to authorities, the heavily armed attackers, who are operating in the area with impunity are intimidating ranch owners and stealing their livestock.

Pastoralists in the area claim that the huge tracts of land owned by the ranchers were their ancestral land.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Friday announced the creation of a new sub-county in the region as part of efforts to enhance security in the area.

In a gazette notice dated September 9, 2021, Dr Matiang’i created the sub-county of Kirima, headquartered in Ol Moran.

The new sub-county comprises of Ol Moran division which has been hived off from Laikipia West sub-county and Ng’arua division which has been hived off from Nyahururu sub-county.

“In an effort to enhance coordination of the functions of the national government, the Interior Cabinet Secretary has established a new administrative unit as a service delivery and coordination unit,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Laikipia County will now have six sub-counties, with three being in the disturbed Laikipia West constituency.

