IG Mutyambai Takes Action after Video of Drunk Cop Harassing Kenyans Sparked Outrage

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has promised action after a video of a drunk armed police officer harassing members of the public in Laikipia County went viral over the weekend.

In the 45-second video, the Administration Police Officer reportedly attached to Nanyuki Police Station is seen harassing residents of Majengo area while holding an AK47 rifle on one arm.

The residents confronted the officer whom they accused of harassing them on claims that he was investigating bhang dealers in the area.

“You have come to harass citizens. What evidence do you have that people are selling bhang here? You come while drunk,” a woman is heard shouting at the officer who later decides to walk away.

In a statement, the IG, through National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, termed the officer’s actions as irresponsible and criminal.

He said Laikipia County Police Commander had launched investigations into the incident, adding that administrative action will be taken against the officer.

“Attention of the IG NPS has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media of a drunk , armed and uniformed police officer harassing innocent members of the public. Laikipia County Police Commander is taking administrative action against the officer,” Shioso said on Saturday night after Kenyans raised concerns on social media.

“Such irresponsible and criminal behavior has no place within the NPS.”

The latest comes at a time the IG and the Police Service at large are under pressure to address increasing cases of police brutality in the country.

Recently, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched a probe into two incidents in Kayole and Kahawa West where two people were allegedly killed by police officers sparking violent protests.

