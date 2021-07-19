IG Mutyambai says Security Heightened to Curb Kidnappings

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai now says that security has been beefed up as Kenya continues to record a worrying trend of children kidnapping cases.

Over the recent past, cases of kidnappings and killing of children have hit headlines with members of the public urging the government to intervene.

Former Prime Minister and ODM leader Raila Odinga is among leaders who have condemned the killings further calling on the police to protect vulnerable groups including women and children.

In his engagement with the public through the #EngageTheIG session on Twitter on Monday, Mutyambai assured Kenyans that police have intensified operations to curb the trend.

The police boss called upon parents and guardians to play their part to minimise the cases, including educating their children on the basics of security measures.

“For any suspicious characters and activities contact police hotlines 112,911 or 999,#FichuaKwaDCI 0800722203 #EngageTheIG,” he said.

On mugging menace in Nairobi, the IG reiterated that told members of the public that the National Police Service has deployed anti-mugging teams in all major towns to arrest the situation.

The IG also noted that the government has made great strides in dealing with cattle raids and land feuds in Kerio Valley that left at least five people dead last month.

“I was in Elgeyo-Marakwet last week. We engaged in constructive talks with leaders from the region. We set down MOUs on peaceful measures in dealing with communal conflict and insecurity incidences within the region. #EngageTheIG,” he said.

Tension remains high along the Elgeyo Marakweet-Bariongo counties border over a resurgence of cattle rustling activities in the area.

