IG Mutyambai Puts Boda Boda Riders On Notice Over Rising Hooliganism

Rogue boda boda operators have been put on notice over rising cases of hooliganism involving the riders.

In a statement on Thursday, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the culture of impunity and lawlessness among boda boda operators is worrying.

“Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and in some instances, their vehicles burnt, ” said Mutyambai.

The IG warned that the National Police Service will not tolerate the riders’ uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues in the transport sector.

Going forward, the IG said, the riders will be held individually responsible for their acts.

“This is in contrast to the stipulated laws and regulations in the country. Boda boda riders must adhere to all traffic regulations, and all laws of public order and decency, failure to which they will be dealt with in accordance with the law, individually, ” he added.

The IG directed the riders to report accidents or any other incident of security to the police instead of taking matters into their own hands.

“All police officers have been directed to be on the lookout to take the necessary lawful action against any boda boda rider found to be taking the law into their own hands, ” said Mutyambai.

“The National Police Service will map out the hot spots where such incidents have or are likely to occur and undertake a major operation to address the problem.”

The IG’s remarks come weeks after boda boda riders in Nandi set ablaze a vehicle in Lessos area after the motorist knocked down and killed one of their own.

“The bodaboda sub-sector plays a big role in the Kenyan’ economy as a source of employment and livelihood for many people.

“The operators and riders must therefore closely partner with the police to make this important sector safe, secure and orderly. I take this opportunity to thank members of the public I, their continued partnership and cooperation with the National Police Service in addressing the local security challenges, ” said Mutyambai.

