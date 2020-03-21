IG Mutyambai Orders Officers On Leave Back To Work Over Coronavirus

Police officers on leave have been asked to report back to their work stations.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has asked all those on leave to return to work over coronavirus pandemic.

In a memo dated March 20 copied to Director of Criminal Investigations and Director Internal Affairs Unit, Mutyambai recalled all officers apart from those on terminal leave.

“Due to unfolding events related to coronavirus, the Inspector General National Police Service has cancelled all annual leaves except those partaining proceeding to their terminal leave.

“…all officers of all ranks under your respective services he recalled back to their stations respectively,” the memo read.

On Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe called on the police to provide security as the COVID-19 crisis enters a critical period.

Kagwe asked supermarket owners to keep their doors open for 24 hours as the government seeks to contain the spread of the virus.

Manufacturing companies were also asked to ensure production goes on uninterrupted.

Police will be stationed at these areas.

Officers will also be deployed to urban areas where most businesses will remain closed over the next two weeks.

The state has warned against spreading falsehoods about the coronavirus which has so far infected 7 people.

Today, President Uhuru Kenyatta and religious leaders will lead the country in a national prayer day.

Kenyans have been asked to participate from wherever they will be as they maintain social distancing.

