IG Mutyambai Orders Ex-CS Echesa To Surrender For Assaulting IEBC Official

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa to turn himself in for assaulting an electoral official in Matungu, Kakamega County, on Thursday, March 4.

In a statement issued on Friday by Police Spokesperson Charles Owino, Echesa was ordered to surrender before 1pm this afternoon or be “treated as an armed and dangerous criminal”.

According to the police boss, Echesa went into hiding after assaulting an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) presiding officer-in-charge of Bulonga Primary School polling station.

In a video that has since gone viral, Echesa is seen pulling Peter Okura’s mask before slapping him.

In the infamous video, Echesa is heard complaining about the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agents being chased from the polling centre.

“You were told by who? Our agents are outside the polling centre. You cannot keep our agents outside. Why are you chasing them outside?” Echesa posed.

The victim is said to have stopped a UDA agent from making their way into the polling centre because they were not wearing a face mask.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati called for Echesa’s arrest saying the former CS should have lodged a complaint instead of taking matters into his own hands.

Meanwhile, the IG has directed that politicians who were arrested yesterday in Kabuchai constituency in Bungoma County over alleged voter bribery be arraigned in court.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Didmas Barasa of Kimilili, Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) and Nelson Koech (Belgut) were arrested while monitoring elections in Kabuchai.

“The IG has instructed Police commanders of jurisdictions where by-elections were carried out to arraign and charge the four (4) leaders who were arrested yesterday, ” said Owino.

The IG also instructed the Firearm Licensing Board to suspend firearm licenses held by the said Political leaders for allegedly misusing the guns.

The IG raised concerns over what he termed as increasing levels of misconduct by political leaders in past mini-polls especially violence witnessed in several polling stations as IEBC conducted seven by-elections in different parts of the country on Thursday.

“The IG warns the leaders that we shall not tolerate such misconduct and that stern action will be taken against them, ” added Owino.

