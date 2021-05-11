IG Mutyambai Orders Arrest of Hotel Workers Captured on Camera Dragging Manager on Tarmac 

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered arrest of hotel staffers captured on camera assaulting their general manager in Kwale County.

In the video shared on social media, the individuals, who have been identified as employees of the Kaskazi Beach Hotel in Diani town, were filmed dragging Chris Indeche on tarmac road as they protested delayed salaries.

In a brief statement shared on Twitter, the IG said he had directed Regional Police Commander-Coast Region to immediately arrest all the perpetrators of the offence and arraign them in court.

“Nobody is above the law and such acts of impunity will be met with full force of the law,” Mutyambai said on Monday night.

Commenting on the matter during an interview with a local publication, the victim said the video was taken on May 6.

According to Indeche, over 40 workers confronted him while having breakfast at one of the hotels in Kwale demanding their pay and shortly after started manhandling him.

“Some employees suddenly appeared at my table and surrounded me. They were demanding their salaries and I informed them that the hotel owners had assured me they would pay them once funds are available but they did not listen,” he told The Standard.

The manager said the hotel was experiencing reduced revenue due to low occupancy, an effect of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to take a toll on the hospitality sector.

“Covid-19 has really affected us and even myself I have not received my pay,” he said.

“They could hear none of my words and proceeded to eject me from my table. Some went for my neck as others ransacked my pockets and took away Sh25,000 and my iPhone 8,” Indeche lamented.

He confirmed to have reported the incident at Diani Police Station.

The hotel manager, however, noted that only one of the employees he positively identified as one of his attackers was briefly arrested but later released under unclear circumstances.

