IG Mutyambai Orders All Police Officers on Leave to Report to Duty

The Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai has directed that all police officers on leave and off duty report to work by November 15.

Regional Police commanders have been tasked with ensuring the directive is implemented.

The order comes just after President Uhuru Kenyatta called for tighter security measures in the country due to heightened risks in the region.

Read: Non-residents of Laikipia Asked to Leave Over Ongoing Insecurity

The President on Friday directed internal security agencies to heighten vigilance and surveillance following the unfolding security situation across the country.

The National Police Service had expressed concern over the recent events in neighbouring countries threatening the country’s national security.

“The Government of Kenya notes with concern recent and unfolding events that disturb the peace and stability in neighbouring countries and the greater Eastern Africa region. As an immediate neighbour to some of the affected countries, Kenya may be adversely impacted by the consequences of the events,” said police spokesperson Bruno Shioso.

Read Also: Mixed Reactions Following George Natembeya’s Remarks on Insecurity in Laikipia

Kenya has about 120,000 regular police, APs, GSU, and DCI officers. At least 20,000 of them are on leave or off duty at any given time.

Recently, the DCI announced a Sh50 million bounty for the arrest of five armed terrorism suspects. Among them is a terror convict Elgiva Bwire who is suspected to have gone underground or joined extremist groups planning attacks.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...