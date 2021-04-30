IG Mutyambai Directs DCI to Form Special Team that will Probe Kitengela Murders

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to form a special team that will probe the mysterious abductions and deaths of four Kitengela men.

Speaking today in Kiganjo during the official opening ceremony of the direct entry cadet inspectors course, Mutyambai revealed that the team has already been formed and is already working.

He further stated that the team of detectives will give a report of the same in a month’s time as he promised to get to the bottom of it.

“This morning, I directed the DCI homicide team to investigate this matter in order to get to the bottom of it.” “The team has already begun its work,” Mutyambai said.

Read: Families in Anguish after Four Men Disappear after Lunch Meeting in Kitengela

Yesterday, police authorities confirmed to have found the body of one of the four who went missing on April 19 in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The body of Benjamin Imbai was positively identified at General Kago Funeral Home in Thika by his family members on Wednesday.

According to local authorities, Imbai’s body had been taken to the morgue by police officers on April 20. The body had been collected from a thicket in the area.

This was a day after he was reported missing alongside his friends, Elijah Obuong, 35, Brian Oduor, 36, and Jack Ochieng aged 37.

Read Also: Body of Another Missing Kitengela Man Found in Thika

Obuong’s body had also been found on Thursday at a morgue in Murang’a County.

Police said the body was spotted by sand harvesters near Mukungai River along the Murang’a-Iyego-Kangema road on April 20.

The body, according to Obuong’s brother, had no visible injuries.

The four men were reported missing after sharing a lunch of nyama choma (roasted meat) and drinks at a local pub in Kitengela.

On the day they went missing, the men were spotted arriving at the joint where they enjoyed their meal and drinks. They soon left the club at around 3PM and headed to the parking lot where a Toyota Mark X was parked.

Read Also: Body of One of Four Missing Kitengela Friends Found in a Murang’a Morgue

That was the last time they were seen and their phones have not been going through. It is believed that the friends were abducted.

The Toyota Mark X car was found abandoned at the parking lot 500 metres from the club the following day.

A police officer privy to investigations into the disappearance of the four friends intimated to a local daily that the men were on police radar over criminal activities.

The officer said three other gang members “disappeared” under similar circumstances last year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu