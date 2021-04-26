IG Mutyambai Denies Firearms In “Guns Galore” Exposé Belonged to Police

Firearms featured in a Citizen TV exposé dubbed “Guns galore” did not belong to the National Police Service (NPS), Inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai has said.

This he said during his weekly online engagement with members of the public using the #EngageTheIG.

Mutyambai told the public through Twitter that they were probing how the guns in question were acquired.

“The guns in question do not belong to the NPS. The circumstances under which the weapons were acquired is an active investigation,” said the IG.

He also noted that police are sworn to protect the people and their property.

Mutyambai added: “Police are sworn to protect lives and property and should any officer be found breaking the law then legal action will be taken.”

Last week while addressing members of the fourth estate, DCI boss George Kinoti dismissed the exposé as malicious and one aimed at depicting the NPS in bad light.

Just like Mutyambai, Kinoti too denied that guns acquired by the Citizen TV crew led by investigative reporter Purity Mwambia were leased out by policemen.

“We are the accused. It shows eight items but the AK47 rifle… in all fairness to say it’s police, it would have had an ID or serial number belonging to police,” said Kinoti.

“As for the pistol, I have never seen such a pistol.. I have seen it today, I have never seen it in my life.”

The story exposed how rogue men in uniform allegedly hire out their guns, uniforms, bulletproof vests, and handcuffs to criminals for as low as Ksh1,000.

