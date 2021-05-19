IG Hillary Mutyambai Appears In Public After Reports Of Hospitalisation

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Wednesday, May 19, made a public appearance moments after reports that he was admitted in hospital.

Mutyambai visited the Leadership Academy in Ngong, Kajiado county to check on the construction progress of the academy.

He also visited Karen Police Station where he inspected the progress of the ongoing Karen police canteen.

Earlier on, People Daily had reported that the IG was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital on Thursday night when he fell ill. He was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The publication further reported that Mutyambai was transferred to the High dependency Unit (HDU) two days later, before being taken to the general ward on Monday.

Notably, Mutyambai did not conduct his weekly engagement with members of the public on #EngageTheIG. It takes place every Monday on Twitter.

