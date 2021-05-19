in NEWS

IG Hillary Mutyambai Appears In Public After Reports Of Hospitalisation

Hillary Mutyambai
IG Hillary Mutyambai at Karen Police Station. [PHOTO/ NPS]

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Wednesday, May 19, made a public appearance moments after reports that he was admitted in hospital.

Mutyambai visited the Leadership Academy in Ngong, Kajiado county to check on the construction progress of the academy.

He also visited Karen Police Station where he inspected the progress of the ongoing Karen police canteen.

Earlier on, People Daily had reported that the IG was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital on Thursday night when he fell ill. He was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The publication further reported that Mutyambai was transferred to the High dependency Unit (HDU) two days later, before being taken to the general ward on Monday.

Notably, Mutyambai did not conduct his weekly engagement with members of the public on #EngageTheIG. It takes place every Monday on Twitter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

IG Hillary Mutyambai

Written by Francis Muli

Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Martha Koome to be Sworn in as Chief Justice as President Kenyatta Gazettes Appointment

Android Users Cross Three Billion Mark Worldwide- Google