IG Koome Responds To Azimio’s Letter to ICC

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has finally responded to a letter by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

IG Koome on Sunday told journalists that the National Police Service (NPS) is not intimidated by the opposition. He also warned of dire consequences should the Azimio rally culminate in violence.

The police boss also stated that the main aim of the police service is to serve the people.

“This is the only nation God gave us and we must love and serve it,” he said, adding that the police “shall go the extra mile to protect everyone’s life and property, whether mighty or lowly, including members of the 4th estate”.

In a letter authored by opposition leader Raila Odinga’s lawyer, Paul Mwangi, the opposition outlined nine issues it want the Netherlands-based court to probe.

The political outfit accused IG Koome of establishing a rogue police unit with the intention of pursuing their supporters during protests.

“The squads are reported to be dressed in plain clothes to operate outside the normal command structure and to take direction directly from select commanders appointed for that purpose by Japheth Koome,” said Mwangi.

Azimio also told the court that by outlawing public protests, IG Koome violated the Constitution. They also charged the police chief with usurping the judiciary’s authority.

Additionally, the opposition said that IG Koome had threatened to harm protesters.

Mwangi also said that law enforcement officers fired 10 rounds of ammunition in an attempt to harm the former prime minister.

The lawyer asserted that the police fired at the former prime minister’s car around the Pipeline area of Embakasi South Constituency on Monday, April 3.

“A report of the attack was made the next day and a complaint lodged the same day but no action was taken,” the letter stated.

The opposition is set to hold a rally at Kamukunji Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

On Thursday, Raila led a townhall meeting at Ufungamano House where he announced the return of anti-government protests.

