IG Koome Denies Officers Raided Matiang’i’s Home

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has denied his officers raided the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the Nation, the police boss said no officer was sent to Matiang’i’s Karen home.

“I wish to clarify that no police officer under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all,” he told the daily.

Earlier reports indicated that officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were responsible for the raid.

But EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak told the daily that his team did not have a hand in the late-night raid.

Last night, ODM leader Raila Odinga condemned the security operation at the former minister’s home, terming it as “completely unacceptable”.

“They say the more things change the more they remain the same. We are now witnessing what this country has been through before. The times of late-night arrests and detention without any charges. There is no reason why police should be coming to somebody’s home at this hour of the night when people are asleep,” said the former prime minister.

"If Matiang'i has committed a crime warranting his arrest that should be made public and known to him and then he can present himself for interrogation." Read Also: Matiang'i Chides DP Ruto For Claiming Police Withdrawn from Kerio Valley to Punish Him Matiang'i's lawyers led by Danstan Omari told reporters that their client will present himself to a police station of his choosing on Friday. "We are ready and willing to present Matiang'i to any police station in this country. He is not avoiding any rule of law, that is if he has committed any offence," Omari said, adding that the former super CS has at least 200 lawyers lined-up. "We are two hundred advocates charged with protecting the former CS. We will drive with him tomorrow, take him to the nearest police station then they can lock him up if they want and take him to court."

