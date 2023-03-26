IG Koome Bans Planned Azimio Demos

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has banned planned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party demos across the country.

Speaking on Sunday, the IG said the demos that are set for Monday and Thursday will not take place.

The police boss urged Kenyans to carry on with their daily routines, as he vowed to deploy more security in areas that will be affected by the protests.

“There will be more personnel all over the county to ensure safety for all. We will not be intimidated by anyone,” he said.

Koome said the issues being brought up by the opposition should be solved politically.

“We don’t know where this server they are talking about is located. We ask them to address them politically,” Koome added.

On Friday, the opposition informed the Nairobi Officer Commanding station of the upcoming demonstrations.

In a letter to the OCS, the opposition said the demonstrations will start at daybreak and end at dusk.

“The processions will take place in the streets within your jurisdiction from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm,” said Wycliffe Oparanya, chair of the Azimio Executive Council.

According to the former Kakamega Governor, the goal of the processions will be to submit a written memorandum to President William Ruto at State House.

“This is not an application for permission as none is contemplated under Article 37 of the constitution,” he said.

President Ruto has asked opposition chief Raila Odinga to face him instead of disrupting the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

But Raila has maintained that the protests will continue until their demands are met.

They want the cost of living lowered, IEBC servers opened and the Cherera Four brought back to the electoral agency.

