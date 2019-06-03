IFMIS, JSC, NYS, Immigration Among 17 Government Websites Hacked

The Integrated Financial Management and Information System (IFMIS) portal and other government-related websites have been hacked by an Indonesian hacker group, Kurd Electronic Team.

The portal was hacked this morning with the hackers placing their logo on the landing page, indicating that they had taken control of the site.

All the hacked websites are on servers powered by the Unix-based FreeBSD operating system.

Previously, hackers have targeted the Central Bank of Kenya and other websites. IFMIS has also been previously hacked.

As the government encourages citizens to avail more data which will be interconnected systems, Kenyans have complained improper security of personal data.

The government seemingly regained control of the website, indicating that the portal was under maintenance.

“Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. If you need to you can always contact us, otherwise we’ll be back online shortly!” announced the government IT team.

IFMIS was conceived back in 2014 to allow tender applicants and suppliers who want to do business with the government submit their applications without making a physical appearance at government offices.

However, the services were rendered inaccessible today, as the portal remained down for the better part of the day.

