“If My Allies Were Mentioned They’d Have Been Arrested By Now,” Ruto Questions Raila’s Covid-19 Funds Audit Calls

Deputy President William Ruto has questioned ODM party’s call for audit to ascertain the veracity of the Covid-19 funds theft allegations facing the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).

Terming the alleged embezzlement of funds at the state agency as a deplorable manifestation of the worst public vice, Ruto accused the ODM party leadership led by Raila Odinga of double standards in the fight against graft in the country.

According to Ruto, the opposition should let independent investigative institutions probe the matter without influence.

“What is the REAL motive of the ‘special’ audit and to be carried out by who-cover up? Why must ‘independent’ institutions wait for a special audit before they carry out their mandate? My friends, your doublespeak is too loud for our ears. Your double standards are too glaring and obvious to our eyes, ” said Ruto.

“The DCI, EACC and DPP are constitutionally independent institutions expected to work independently; never at the direction of any person or office and this must be the case even in this scenario. Where do they now find the power to direct independent institutions on what to do and how?”

The second in command accused the party of trying to sanitize the “KEMSA heist” adding that if his allies were mentioned in the multibillion scandal, they would have been asked to step aside and even be arrested by now.

“The stammering, staggering and flip-flopping is obviously a confirmation of thieves caught red-handed stealing from the sick, endangering the lives of the front line workers and robbing the dying. It is clear that you, the owners and operators of the Corruption Laundromat are working overtime in your effort to ‘sanitise’ the Covid Billionaires, ” said Ruto.

“The perpetrators of this heist are lucky they do not carry the tag ‘Ruto allies’, otherwise they would have taken political responsibility, stepped aside, written statements, companies investigated, individuals arrested and hauled to court. By now they would be arranging bail. But here we are, stuck at some ‘audit’. ISORAIT, ” said Ruto.

Investigative reports by NTV indicated that the state had lost at least Ksh43 billion of donor funds meant for Covid-19. ODM recently termed the claims as baseless.

In a statement on Monday, Odinga said that no evidence has been provided in the alleged theft hence insisting on the need for an audit to be conducted by the Auditor General first.

Some of ODM lawmakers are said to have benefited from the alleged fraud.

Odinga, however, stated that he will not protect relatives or friends found to have benefited from the theft.

“ODM wants a speedy professional audit that can lead to prosecution instead of a political shouting match that creates more confusion and end up clouding the issues and even covering up for the thieves. ODM will not defend anyone, including members or relatives and friends of its officials, found to have benefited from funds and other resources meant for fighting the coronavirus pandemic,” said Odinga.

