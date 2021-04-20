If it’s Not Working Leave, Raila Tells Couples Over Surge in Murder Cases

Raila Odinga has weighed in on the recent surge in domestic violence cases that have resulted in murders across the cross the country.

The former Prime Minister has urged couples to walk away if the relationship is no longer serving them.

He further called for nationwide discussions on gender-based violence stating that the recent media reports on murders and spousal killings have become too much.

“It is unfortunate that after winning their partner’s heart, instead of going on to cherish and love them, some suddenly turn physical, and at times horrifically end up killing them. Too many lives are being lost on an almost daily basis going by media reports,” he wrote on Twitter.

“This scourge must come to an end. The abnormality of these murders cannot become the normal No! If you cannot reconcile, then, leave and let live. We need an urgent candid discussion on #GenderBasedViolence as a Nation,” he added.

Recently, the cases of domestic violence have skyrocketed in the country, with couples opting to take each other’s lives when things go haywire.

The most recent case is that of Kiambu businessman Evans Karani who confessed to killing lover, 24-year-old Catherine Nyokabi over alleged infidelity.

In his confession, Karani told investigators that he had dated the deceased, a mother of one, for at least four years but she was allegedly unfaithful to him.

The two reportedly split and while Nyokabi moved on, Karani was not pleased and opted to take away her life by laying a trap.

