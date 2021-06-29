IED Materials Recovered as Police Kill Al Shabaab Militant in Garissa

A suspected member of the Al Shabaab terrorist group was on Monday gunned down by police at Liboi in Garissa County.

The gunman was shot dead as the local security teams intercepted a donkey carrying two AK 47 rifles, bomb-making materials at the main border between Kenya and Somalia.

Police recovered from the suspect riffles, Improvised Explosive Device assembly components and logistical support supplies.

The officers said the suspect was headed for a mission in the area when he was intercepted.

According to the officers, the terror group has a donkey unit that helps them ferry weapons in their operations.

North Eastern regional commissioner Nicodemus Ndalana said he believe the militants are aided by locals.

“All we want is the support of the locals who we suspect could know what is happening. These terrorists cannot come and plant explosives here without locals knowing it,” he said.

The terrorists have been targeting security installations in the area in a series of incidents destroying them.

The militants who have been operating in the North-Eastern region with impunity, often target security installations and telecommunication infrastructure.

In a series of attacks that were reported last week in Mandera, at least 16 people were reported to have been killed in Al Shabaab attacks.

A police reservist died on Wednesday morning after Al Shabaab militants launched an attack in Koromey, Mandera.

The deceased was among three reservists who were guarding the Banyole dam which is under construction.

The other two officers sustained serious injuries during the attack.

The militants torched two tractors including an excavator that were at the site as other workers ran for their lives.

The attack came a day after at least three police were injured when Al-Shabaab gunmen attacked their vehicle in Bambahowla area.

On Monday, June 21 the gunmen killed three people and abducted three others in Falama and Jabibar areas of the upper Northeastern region along the common border with Somalia.

