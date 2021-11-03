IEBC To Continue With Voter Registration Pending Ruling on Appeal

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has resolved to continue with the countrywide mass listing of voters pending a ruling on its appeal today.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati issued a statement on Monday night saying the Commission had appealed a ruling delivered by the High Court in Eldoret extending the exercise by a week.

The registration exercise that began on October 4 was scheduled to close on November 2.

“On 1st November 2021, the High Court sitting in Eldoret issued exparte orders prohibiting the Commission from closing the national voter registration exercise scheduled to end today 2nd November 2021. The prohibition was ordered to subsist until 9th November, 2021 when the case will be heard interpartes,” said Chebukati.

“The Commission properly advised on the legal and operational ramifications of the Court order, moved to court today to challenge the order. The case will be heard tomorrow (Wednesday) at 8am.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has directed that pending hearing of the case tomorrow, registration process will continue taking place until further advised.”

Before lodging the appeal the commission had indicated that there is no budget to carry on with the exercise even by a single day.

IEBC was allocated Sh1.2 billion out of the Sh4 billion it had requested to carry out the exercise.

